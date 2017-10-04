The Future Of Value-Based Care After Repeal And Replace

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT) -- In light of the skepticism expressed by the now-former U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price toward much of the Obama administration’s approach to mandatory bundled payment initiatives, many have wondered whether his resignation might lead to a change in direction. Below we summarize the brief Price administration’s approach to some of these key value-based health care initiatives and speculate on what might be ahead.



As Congressional efforts to undertake fundamental reform to Obamacare repeatedly foundered during Price’s tenure, greater pressure for health...

