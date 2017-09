Whole Foods Illegally Fired Cashier With Disease, EEOC Says

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Whole Foods got slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in North Carolina federal court by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which accuses the grocery giant of refusing to reasonably accommodate a cashier with a kidney disease and then firing her because of her disability.



The EEOC’s suit, brought under Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and Title I of the Civil Rights Act of 1991, alleges that Whole Foods Market Group Inc. hired cashier Diane Butler to work at the register and...

