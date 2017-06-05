Colo. Taxpayer Rights Act Suit Appealed To 10th Circ.

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A group of Colorado political subdivisions have returned to the Tenth Circuit to argue that they have standing to challenge the constitutionality of the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.



Eight school boards, a county commission and a special district board, in their opening brief on Sept. 27, claimed extensive injury from TABOR, a state constitutional provision requiring popular approval of any tax increase at any level of government.



“TABOR has deprived all of Colorado’s legislative bodies — from the state Legislature to boards of county commissioners...

