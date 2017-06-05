Colo. Taxpayer Rights Act Suit Appealed To 10th Circ.
Eight school boards, a county commission and a special district board, in their opening brief on Sept. 27, claimed extensive injury from TABOR, a state constitutional provision requiring popular approval of any tax increase at any level of government.
“TABOR has deprived all of Colorado’s legislative bodies — from the state Legislature to boards of county commissioners...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login