Senate OKs Tweaked Bill To Up Bankruptcy Fees, Add Judges

Law360, Washington (September 28, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Wednesday night passed a scaled-back version of a bill that would up bankruptcy fees for some filers, extend 14 bankruptcy judgeships and add four new ones, sending the measure back to the House.



Revisions to the House-passed Bankruptcy Judgeship Act of 2017 passed the Senate by voice vote Wednesday evening. Specifically the bill would add four five-year bankruptcy judgeships and extend 14 temporary ones in Delaware, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Puerto Rico for an additional five years. The four...

