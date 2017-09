Nurse Not Mistreated For Being White, 6th Circ. Rules

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Thursday kept a dialysis center’s quick win in a case brought by a white nurse who claimed he was forced out of his job by his black supervisor, ruling that he did not present evidence that he faced racial discrimination.



In the unpublished, unanimous decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge John Rogers, the panel found that the requests and reprimands U.S. Renal Care’s Devon Nelson levied against nurse Steve Fletcher were reasonable. Fletcher’s allegations that black employees were sometimes treated more...

To view the full article, register now.