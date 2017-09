EPA Must Look For More Docs About Weed Killer, Judge Says

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was ordered Thursday to look for more documents applicable to the Center for Biological Diversity’s request for information about the approval of Dow AgroSciences LLC’s weed killer Enlist Duo after a Washington, D.C., federal judge deemed the agency’s initial searches inadequate.



Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell concluded that the agency didn’t respond appropriately to two Freedom of Information Act requests by the CBD regarding Enlist Duo, which the environmental group says is highly toxic, finding that the EPA’s searches...

