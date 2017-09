Puerto Rico Rejects $1B Loan From Power Utility Bondholders

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico’s beleaguered electric power company has rejected its bondholders’ offer of a $1 billion debtor-in-possession loan, calling it a cynical and “unsolicited” ploy to boost debt prices and leapfrog other creditors even as the island struggles to rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Maria’s devastation.



The bondholders group, which consists of mutual funds and hedge funds who hold more than $3 billion in uninsured bonds issued by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, made their offer Wednesday “to help address the urgent need for repairs to...

To view the full article, register now.