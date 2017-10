Delaware Powerhouse: Skadden

Law360, Wilmington (October 3, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Attorneys in Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's Wilmington, Delaware, office leverage the firm's international reputation with local expertise to represent some of the world's largest companies in multibillion-dollar transaction litigation and complex corporate law issues.



The firm's focus on providing clients with end-to-end advice and representation since putting down roots in Wilmington 40 years ago has landed its 57 attorneys on Law360's list of Delaware Powerhouses.



Skadden's footprint covers 22 offices on four continents and positions it to land some of the world's largest corporations...

