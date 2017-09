IP Hires: DLA Piper, Adams And Reese, Qualcomm

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT) -- In this week's intellectual property partners on the move, DLA Piper adds a longtime Venable LLP litigator as a partner in its IP and media practices, Qualcomm nabs a former Federal Trade Commission official, and Adams and Reese brings aboard a seasoned IP litigator in Washington, D.C. Here, we offer details on these attorneys and others who have landed new jobs.



Adams And Reese IP Practice Grows With New Partner In DC



Michael Bednarek Adams and Reese LLP's Washington, D.C., office has gained its first intellectual...

To view the full article, register now.