Brexit, Trump Add Volatility To Insurance, Says Lloyd's Chief

Law360, London (September 29, 2017, 11:48 AM BST) -- Britain’s looming departure from the European Union and U.S President Donald Trump are among the challenges bringing "volatility" and "geopolitical uncertainty" to the insurance sector, the head of Lloyd’s of London has warned.



Inga Beale, chief executive officer of the speciality insurance market, listed political uncertainty among the top challenges for chief investment officers in an interview published late Thursday.



“Perhaps one of the biggest unknowns is the political backdrop, the geopolitical uncertainty that’s everywhere,” Beale said in the interview posted by the Geneva Association, a...

