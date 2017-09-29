Trading Obligation For Derivatives Finalized, ESMA Announces

Law360, London (September 29, 2017, 3:41 PM BST) -- Europe’s securities watchdog set out on Friday the types of interest rate swaps and credit default swaps it intends to force onto regulated trading platforms when market reforms come into force in January.



The European Securities and Markets Authority has published final technical standards for the platforms' trading obligations under the second Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, which moves largely unregulated over-the-counter trading in liquid derivatives onto organized venues.



“Trading derivatives on-venue will bring transparency into the OTC sphere, benefitting investors and regulators alike,” ESMA said....

