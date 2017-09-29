EIOPA To Focus On Stress Tests, Data Disclosure in 2018

Law360, London (September 29, 2017, 1:24 PM BST) -- The Europe Union’s top insurance regulator will focus next year on carrying out stress-testing of firms, disclosing more information about their capital reserves and preparing to collect data on the bloc’s immense pensions industry.



The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority announced on Friday its far-reaching priorities for 2018, when its enforcement of the EU’s sweeping Solvency II capital regime enters its third year.



The authority will push more information about the financial health of companies into the public domain as it moves to increase transparency...

