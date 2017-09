Insurers May Need Resolution Regime, BOE Official Says

Law360, London (September 29, 2017, 5:34 PM BST) -- International policymakers should "probably" establish a regime for wrapping up major insurers if they fail, even though they withstood the 2008 financial crash, a senior Bank of England official said on Friday.



Sir Jon Cunliffe, the central bank’s deputy governor for financial stability, warned that systemically important insurers would collapse at a much slower rate in a crisis but could still pose a similar problem to that created by failing lenders.



“The case is probably made for a resolution regime for insurers, if only as a...

