Bayer Further Trims Covestro Stake With €1B Sale

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Bayer AG again cut its stake in Covestro AG, the material sciences business it spun off in 2015, raising €1 billion ($1.2 billion) and marking the end of the German drug and chemical maker’s control of the business, according to a Friday statement.



Bayer sold a 6.9 percent stake in Frankfurt-listed Covestro through the latest sale, bringing its holdings in the material sciences business down to 24.6 percent, according to a statement. Bayer Pension Trust still holds an 8.9 percent interest in Covestro.



The companies also...

