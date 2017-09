GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's revised travel ban could limit business-related trips and other travel for some global companies, the U.S. Supreme Court decided to weigh a challenge to public-sector union fees, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission formed a unit to combat cyberthreats. These are some of the top stories in corporate legal news you may have missed last week.



Attys Warn Clients of UK Tax Evasion Law's Reach



Corporate failure to prevent the facilitation of tax evasion becomes a criminal offense in the United Kingdom on Saturday,...

