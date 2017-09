FDA Proposes New Nutrition Label Overhaul Deadlines

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT) -- After indefinitely delaying a deadline for food companies to adopt changes to nutritional fact labels on packaged foods, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday said that it was proposing to extend the deadline from 2018 to 2020 for certain companies.



The FDA said it was proposing pushing back the compliance date for the nutritional facts final rule and the serving size final rule from July 2018 to January 2020 for companies with at least $10 million in annual food sales, and to January 2021...

To view the full article, register now.