Florida Powerhouse: Greenberg Traurig

Law360, Miami (October 2, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP showed off its unsurpassed reach and capabilities on multiple fronts in Florida last year, guiding major developments in South Florida's up-and-coming tech scene, reinforcing its position as the go-to firm for real estate matters and winning significant litigation for a variety of clients across the state.



As the firm celebrates 50 years, it looks far different from the scrappy Miami boutique that Larry J. Hoffman, Mel Greenberg and Robert Traurig founded. But even with 38 offices worldwide and more than 2,000 lawyers, including...

