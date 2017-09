Milbank Offers Legal Secretaries Buyout Ahead Of NY Move

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy LLP has offered its legal secretaries voluntary buyouts in an effort to reduce the number of administrative staffers before the firm’s New York office relocates to a brand new building next year.



The buyouts, which Milbank Tweed confirmed in a statement Friday, mark the latest example of a large law firm looking to make cuts to its service employees in a more competitive legal market.



“In anticipation of the firm’s move to Hudson Yards in 2018, Milbank Tweed is transitioning to...

