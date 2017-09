1 Firm Leaps Ahead of Pack Amid September IPO Surge

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 8:28 PM EDT) -- September’s rebound in initial public offerings was a boon to Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, which steered four IPOs on the issuer's side, the most of any single firm, while seven additional firms worked on multiple deals amid the busiest month for offerings since June.



Including blank check companies, 16 issuers raised more than $3.2 billion in September. That restored activity to about where it where was before the summer slowdown — companies raised $3.3 billion from IPOs during June — thanks to a...

To view the full article, register now.