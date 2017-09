Ex-Fla. Rep. Gets Prison Time For Skipping Tax Returns

Law360, Miami (September 29, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge sentenced former state Rep. Erik Fresen to 60 days in prison on Friday for failing to file seven years' worth of tax returns while serving as a legislator.



In a hearing in Miami, U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola ordered Fresen to serve 60 days in prison in four 15-day segments, plus one year of probation, according to Fresen's attorney, Jeffrey Neiman of Marcus Neiman & Rashbaum LLP.



Fresen pled guilty in April to not filing his tax return in 2011, when he and...

