Alere Follow-On Challenge Denied Under New PTAB Guidance

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejected a challenge to a Rembrandt Diagnostics LP patent for a drug test kit on Thursday, finding the petition — Alere Inc.’s second against the patent — didn’t justify review under recent guidance for the evaluation of follow-on petitions.



Earlier this month, an expanded PTAB panel in General Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd. v. Canon Kabushiki Kaisha identified several factors judges should consider when deciding whether to allow multiple challenges to the same patent. Based on those factors, the judges handling Alere’s...

