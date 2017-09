Senate GOP Releases Budget To Serve As Tax Reform Vehicle

Law360, Washington (September 29, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Senate Republicans took their first step Friday toward a pivot from health-care to tax reform, releasing a draft budget document that would be the vehicle for a planned tax overhaul.



The draft released by the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., would mandate a budget bill be written by November that loses no more than $1.5 trillion in government revenue over the next 10 years. Senate leaders have said they plan to use the budget authority to get around the normal 60-vote...

