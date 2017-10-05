5 Tips To Ensure Proper Deposition Behavior

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT) -- Depositions are designed to discover and confirm essential facts, understand the witness’s view of the case, and help prepare for trial. If conducted properly, they can be a powerful tool to gather information from witnesses that is not filtered, influenced or crafted by counsel. Depositions can significantly alter a case’s settlement value and sometimes, yield information fatal to an opponent’s case.



At times, though, opposing counsel employs tactics to impede the examiner’s ability to obtain unfiltered, proper testimony from the deponent. For instance, cases have shown...

To view the full article, register now.