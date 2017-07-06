Generic Drug Lobby Can't Derail Md. Price-Gouging Law

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Friday refused to block Maryland’s first-of-its-kind law prohibiting price gouging by generic drug makers, while nonetheless suggesting that the law may be unconstitutionally vague.



In a 40-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis said that H.B. 631 doesn’t improperly regulate commerce outside the state and can therefore take effect as scheduled on Sunday. The ruling was a defeat for the Association for Accessible Medicines, which brought suit on behalf of generic drug makers targeted by the law.



The AAM, which...

