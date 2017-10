Top Trial Attorneys Dish Their Most Humbling Moments

Law360, Los Angeles (October 2, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT) -- In the high-stakes world of trial advocacy, it only takes one slip in front of judge or jury to leave a permanent impression, but even the most successful trial lawyers have had their humbling moments in the courtroom.



For as many ferocious cross-examinations, compelling closing arguments and triumphant verdicts a trial attorney racks up over the year, they still remember moments early in their careers where they saw their expectations turned upside down — and many say the lessons they learned in those moments have helped...

