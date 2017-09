Trump-GOP Tax Plan Would Empty US Coffers, Report Says

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The long-anticipated tax plan from the White House and congressional Republican leadership would reduce federal revenue by $2.4 trillion over the next 10 years while giving the biggest tax cuts to the wealthy, according to a report released Friday by the Tax Policy Center.



The Washington think tank, a joint venture of the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution, analyzed the framework for overhauling the tax code that the White House released Wednesday after months of negotiations between senior Republicans and Trump administration officials. Noting it had...

To view the full article, register now.