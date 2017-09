Judge Shoots Down Pa. Town's Ban On Fracking Activities

Law360, Philadelphia (September 29, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday gutted a municipality’s “community bill of rights” that aimed to restrict a number of activities connected to fracking, finding that the measure’s provisions were preempted by both federal and state law.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Paradise Baxter delivered the latest in series of rulings that invalidated efforts by Elk County’s Highland Township — located in the northwestern part of the state — to prevent Seneca Resources Corp. from storing fracking waste within its boundaries.



Judge Baxter noted that the township...

To view the full article, register now.