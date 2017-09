CST Creditors Say Stalking Horse Bid Lacks Key Info

Law360, Wilmington (September 29, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A committee of unsecured creditors objected late Thursday to the proposed bidding procedures of bankrupt storage tank maker CST Industries Holdings Inc., saying a stalking horse bid includes an unnecessary breakup fee and lacks key information, which could discourage other bidders.



In its objection, the committee said the $92.9 million stalking horse bid from Solace CST LLC doesn’t include adequate information about the $27.5 million in allowed claims the bidder will be assuming as part of its purchase and what the priority of those allowed claims...

