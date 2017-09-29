Trump Nominates Jones Day Partner For CPSC Commissioner

Law360, Washington (September 29, 2017, 10:25 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has named Jones Day LLP partner Dana Baiocco to oversee the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



Her nomination is among the more than two dozen announced in the past two weeks by the Trump administration, which include federal prosecutors, judges, and high-level federal agency and military appointments.



Baiocco, a product liability and regulatory compliance attorney, was named a partner at Jones Day in 2007 and was a founding partner at the firm’s Boston Office when it opened in 2011.



Trump announced her nomination...

