Eaton Wants Tax Court To Sharpen Pricing Agreement Win

Law360, Washington (September 29, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Eaton Corp. is asking a U.S. Tax Court judge to tweak the company’s big July win against the IRS over advance pricing agreements canceled by the agency, arguing that the judge also needs to address royalty rates left untouched in the decision.



Tax Court Judge Kathleen Kerrigan ruled July 26 that the IRS abused its discretion by canceling the agreements, or APAs, involving the power management company's Caribbean subsidiaries, a move that led the agency to increase Eaton's 2005 and 2006 taxable income by roughly $370...

