Dems Urge ACA Reset After HHS Boss Price Resigns

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The resignation of Tom Price as secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services creates an opportunity for bipartisan cooperation on Affordable Care Act improvements, congressional Democrats told the Trump administration on Friday.



Price stepped down on Friday amid reports by Politico that he took numerous charter flights that cost taxpayers at least $400,000, instead of flying commercial like previous HHS secretaries. Under Price’s leadership, HHS was openly hostile to the ACA, and Democrats on Friday said that the department’s next secretary should take...

