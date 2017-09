AIG Is Removed From SIFI List On 6-3 Council Vote

Law360, San Francisco (September 29, 2017, 10:24 PM EDT) -- American International Group Inc. was cut loose from heightened federal oversight Friday after regulators found that the insurance company no longer poses the same threat to the nation’s financial stability that it did during the financial crisis.



The U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Stability Oversight Council voted 6-3 to remove AIG's designation as a systemically important financial institution, or SIFI, noting that the company had sold off its noncore assets and is about half the size it was during the height of the financial crisis in 2008....

To view the full article, register now.