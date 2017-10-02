Insurers Urge Delay To Global Supervision Reforms

Law360, London (October 2, 2017, 12:43 PM BST) -- Global regulators must delay changing key standards on oversight for insurance companies because their proposals assume there is an unrealistically high level of risk in the industry, European insurers said on Monday.



The insurance industry fears the changes being considered by global regulators could bring in tough new oversight, which they say is not needed. (AP) Insurance Europe, a major lobby group, urged the International Association of Insurance Supervisors not to amend its core principles on macroprudential surveillance and insurance supervision, which help regulators identify vulnerability...

