Lloyds, Ex-Execs Face Court Over Loss-Making HBOS Deal

Law360, London (October 2, 2017, 2:29 PM BST) -- Lloyd Banking Group PLC, former chief executive Eric Daniels and its then chairman Sir Victor Blank will be forced to answer questions about the lender’s rescue of HBOS PLC when a Lloyds shareholder trial opens at the High Court in London this month.



Unless there is a last-minute settlement Lloyds Bank will face disgruntled shareholders in a lawsuit over claims that it misled investors about the financial health of HBOS before it took over the stricken lender in 2008, which left the bank needing a £20...

