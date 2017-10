Metro To Pay $3.6B For Canadian Drugstore Chain Jean Coutu

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Canadian food retailer Metro Inc. said Monday it will shell out CA$4.5 billion ($3.6 billion) for drugstore chain The Jean Coutu Group Inc., after the companies last week said they were in talks about a potential tie-up.



Jean Coutu Group’s portfolio includes a franchise network of more than 400 stores in Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario that operate under the PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Clinique, PJC Santé and PJC Santé Beauté brands, the company said. Its portfolio also includes Pro Doc Ltd., a Quebec-based generic drug...

To view the full article, register now.