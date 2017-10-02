Papermaker Appvion, $716M In Debt, Files For Ch. 11
The Appleton, Wisconsin-based company said that long-standing sales trends, hundreds of millions in long-term debt and pension obligations and a rapidly impending liquidity crunch gave it no choice but to seek Chapter 11 protection and debtor-in-possession financing while it renegotiates its debts.
“We thoroughly explored various alternatives to address our debt and have been engaged...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login