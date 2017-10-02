Papermaker Appvion, $716M In Debt, Files For Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (October 2, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Wisconsin specialty papermaker Appvion Inc. on Sunday filed for bankruptcy in Delaware court, saying that declining sales mean it needs Chapter 11-created breathing space to renegotiate its $716 million in debts.



The Appleton, Wisconsin-based company said that long-standing sales trends, hundreds of millions in long-term debt and pension obligations and a rapidly impending liquidity crunch gave it no choice but to seek Chapter 11 protection and debtor-in-possession financing while it renegotiates its debts.



“We thoroughly explored various alternatives to address our debt and have been engaged...

