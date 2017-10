High Court Won’t Hear Alaska Challenge To Fishery Ruling

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Alaska’s petition that opposed the Ninth Circuit’s ruling that the National Marine Fisheries Service can’t cede oversight of a part of an Alaskan salmon fishery to the state unless the state produces a fish management plan for the fishery.



The denial of Alaska’s petition is a win for two commercial fishing groups, the United Cook Inlet Drift Association and the Cook Inlet Fishermen’s Fund, in their suit originally filed against the federal government. Last year, the Ninth...

