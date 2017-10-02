High Court Won’t Review Whether IRS Must Explain Tax Notice
QinetiQ’s petition had claimed the Fourth Circuit’s decision finding the Administrative Procedure Act’s requirement of a reasoned explanation for final executive agency action does not apply to IRS notices of deficiency raised important questions about the philosophy of “tax exceptionalism” with regard to the APA’s authority over executive agencies....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login