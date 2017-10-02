High Court Won’t Review Whether IRS Must Explain Tax Notice

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear QinetiQ US Holdings Inc.’s challenge to a Fourth Circuit ruling that held the IRS does not have to provide an explanation for issuing a notice of tax deficiency.



QinetiQ’s petition had claimed the Fourth Circuit’s decision finding the Administrative Procedure Act’s requirement of a reasoned explanation for final executive agency action does not apply to IRS notices of deficiency raised important questions about the philosophy of “tax exceptionalism” with regard to the APA’s authority over executive agencies....

