Trump Loosens Insurance Rules In Bid To Weaken ACA

Law360, Washington (October 12, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday directing federal agencies to loosen rules on association health plans and temporary insurance plans, following months of failed bids in Congress to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.



