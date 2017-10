Cybersecurity Due Diligence In M&A: 8 Questions To Ask

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT) -- One of the biggest challenges currently facing businesses today is the threat of a security breach. Because most businesses are almost totally dependent on digital data and networked systems, any compromise of key digital assets can have serious — and potentially catastrophic — consequences.



Consider the recent security breaches suffered by organizations such as Equifax Inc., Target Corp., Neiman Marcus Group, Home Depot Inc., Sony Corp, the Democratic National Committee, and Yahoo! Inc. The resulting remediation, litigation and breach response costs these companies incurred, and the...

To view the full article, register now.