Arsenal Sells Polyurethane Co. Accella To Carlisle For $670M

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Carlisle Companies said Monday that it will buy polyurethane products company Accella Performance Materials from Arsenal Capital Partners for $670 million, as the private equity firm continues to sell off assets from its third fund.



The all-cash deal will help Carlisle expand the company’s commercial and industrial building envelope products lineup, which are offered through subsidiary Carlisle Construction Materials Inc. Accella’s products are used in a variety of applications, including insulation and roofing.



The company has a presence across the globe, with 10 manufacturing facilities and...

