Arsenal Sells Polyurethane Co. Accella To Carlisle For $670M
The all-cash deal will help Carlisle expand the company’s commercial and industrial building envelope products lineup, which are offered through subsidiary Carlisle Construction Materials Inc. Accella’s products are used in a variety of applications, including insulation and roofing.
The company has a presence across the globe, with 10 manufacturing facilities and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login