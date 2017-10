100 Groups Urge Opposition To GOP Territorial Tax System

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT) -- One-hundred groups, including the AFL-CIO and Americans for Tax Fairness, urged Congress Monday to oppose the "incredibly bad idea" of adopting a territorial tax system as part of the GOP’s tax reform framework, saying such a system would allow multinational corporations to repatriate foreign profits largely tax-free.



Democratic leadership immediately expressed their distaste for the tax reform framework last week, deeming it a tax break for the wealthy, not the middle-class tax break Republicans had described. Monday’s letter further entrenched opposition to the GOP plan....

