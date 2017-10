Justices Decline Del. Trust’s Protest Of Ohio Tax Liability

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review an Ohio Supreme Court decision finding that Ohio properly imposed income taxes on a Delaware trust’s sale of stock in a trucking logistics company that netted over $18 million.



The T. Ryan Legg Irrevocable Trust’s certiorari petition had contended that if the state high court’s ruling stood, it would “provide a vehicle for states to evade due process restraints on the jurisdictional reach of state laws, and particularly state tax laws.”



The Ohio tax commissioner claimed the trust...

To view the full article, register now.