SEC Gets $18M Judgment In 'Make A Lot Of Money' Scam

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Las Vegas federal judge held two Swiss residents jointly liable Friday for $18 million, finding they headed up what the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has called an bogus investment scheme dubbed Malom — an acronym for “Make a Lot of Money” — that also generated criminal charges.



U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro entered judgments against Martin Schlaepfer and Hans-Jurg Lips, who are said by the SEC in a December 2013 complaint to have been the principals of the fraud. Judge Navarro also granted...

