When Plaintiff Conduct Matters: Part 3

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 11:42 AM EDT) -- In what situations, besides criminal activity, is plaintiff conduct going to matter to liability issues involving prescription medical products?



The first part of this article established that, where supported by sufficient evidence, defenses based on plaintiff conduct are in fact available in pharmaceutical product liability litigation, and considered scenarios where plaintiffs failed to read relevant warnings.



The second part reviewed situations in which plaintiffs failed to follow such warnings, in which plaintiffs' signed consent forms indicated their knowledge of risks, and in which plaintiffs failed to...

To view the full article, register now.