Wells Fargo CEO To Outline Changes At Scandal-Ridden Bank

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan will outline the progress that his bank has made in changing a culture that led to the creation of millions of unauthorized accounts when he appears before a Senate committee on Tuesday, according to written testimony released a day earlier.



Sloan will tell the Senate Banking Committee that the San Francisco-based bank has changed its compensation practices to make sure that employees are not rewarded for the number of accounts they generate and that it has taken other steps to avoid...

