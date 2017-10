The 2017 Regional Powerhouses

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The law firms on Law360’s 2017 Regional Powerhouse list are handling some of the biggest deals and most high-profile courtroom battles across seven states, offering clients regional expertise and making a lasting impact on the law at the state and local level.



Here, Law360 examines the forces driving legal work in California, Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Illinois, and the accomplishments of the firms leading the pack.



CALIFORNIA California Powerhouses Innovate With Tech-Oriented Clients



In California, as the world’s most famous innovators blur the...

