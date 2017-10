OECD Handbooks Target Tax Avoidance By Multinationals

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 11:31 AM EDT) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has issued two new handbooks to help tax authorities implement and assess country-by-country tax reporting for large multinational companies, as part of its Base Erosion and Profit Shifting project aimed at cracking down on corporate tax-avoidance schemes worldwide.



The release of the OECD guidance handbooks heralds the launch of a world-wide effort by national tax authorities to share access to reports on multinational companies' global revenue, profit and tax data.



The handbooks were prepared by the OECD Forum on...

To view the full article, register now.