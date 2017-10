EU, Mexico Inching Closer To New Trade Deal

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Trade officials from the European Union and Mexico wrapped up their fifth round of negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement Friday with Brussels reporting that “good progress” had been made across a number of areas within the talks.



The two sides restarted their negotiating effort earlier this year, vowing to forge a new liberalized trade zone between two economic powers at a time when protectionism was on the rise. The effort appears to be moving along steadily, as the European Commission offered a brief breakdown...

To view the full article, register now.