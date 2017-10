CBS Fires In-House Counsel Over Post-Vegas Gun Comments

Law360, Los Angeles (October 2, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT) -- An attorney in CBS Corp.’s legal department was fired Monday after she said on Facebook she wasn’t sympathetic to the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas because “country music fans often are republican gun toters.”



Hayley Geftman-Gold had worked for about a year in CBS’ legal department when she made the statement Monday in a comment on the social media networking site, according to screenshots captured and posted on several conservative sites and quoted in the Los Angeles Times.



The statement appears to have been...

